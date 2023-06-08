LAFCO votes to table FPUD/RMWD detachment

A news station interviews FPUD's General Manager Jack Bebee about the LAFCO vote on the detachment. Village News/Stephani Baxter photo

Village News Staff

Just before 4 p.m. on June 5, the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) voted 5 to 3 to table the vote on the FPUD/RMWD detachment from San Diego Water Authority until their Aug. 7, 2023 meeting.

County Supervisor and LAFCO Director Jim Desmond made a motion for an "option 2" for detachment. Director Willis seconded the motion and then Director Jo Mackenzie asked for a 5-minute break. Upon returning, Director Joel Anderson motioned for the vote to be tabled for 60 days.

The vote to table the motion passed. During the discussion, the topic of possibl...