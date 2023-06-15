BUSD approves addendum to EIR for school on Citro land

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District and Tri Pointe Homes, which owns the land of the Citro development, have identified a preferred site for an elementary school to be built on the Citro property. Citro was called Meadowood in January 2012 when the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the development and certified the project’s Environmental Impact Report.

The likely specific location of the elementary school led the school district to develop an addendum for the EIR, and a 3-0 BUSD board vote May 17 with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie abs...