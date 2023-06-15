Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Child care benefit empowers Sheriff's employees with options

 
Last updated 6/14/2023 at 5:08pm

Finding childcare isn't always easy, especially for first responders who work varied shifts, weekends and holidays to keep our communities safe. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Finding and vetting childcare isn't always easy. It is even more challenging for first responders who work varied shifts, weekends and holidays to keep our communities safe.

As an agency committed to the well-being of its sworn and professional employees, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is proud to support our staff with a new benefit.

Need childcare? There's an app for that.

Beginning July 1, Sheriff's Department employees will have free premium access to an online platform that connects parents with licensed providers all through a zip code search.

TOOTRiS h...



