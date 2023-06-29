20 Greater Fallbrook roads on county road resurfacing list

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The preliminary County of San Diego list of road segments to be resurfaced includes 20 in Greater Fallbrook.

A 4-0 vote by San Diego County Board of Supervisors June 14, with one vacant seat, adopted a resolution with the list of projects to be funded by Fiscal Year 2023-24 Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue. The road segments include ten in Fallbrook, five in Rainbow, three in Pauma Valley and two in Bonsall.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act was passed by the state legislature in 2017 and raised the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon while rais...