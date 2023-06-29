Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

20 Greater Fallbrook roads on county road resurfacing list

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/28/2023 at 5:03pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The preliminary County of San Diego list of road segments to be resurfaced includes 20 in Greater Fallbrook.

A 4-0 vote by San Diego County Board of Supervisors June 14, with one vacant seat, adopted a resolution with the list of projects to be funded by Fiscal Year 2023-24 Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue. The road segments include ten in Fallbrook, five in Rainbow, three in Pauma Valley and two in Bonsall.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act was passed by the state legislature in 2017 and raised the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon while rais...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023