Reynolds receives Bachelor of Arts from the University of Dallas

IRVING, Texas – Brady Reynolds of Fallbrook graduated from the University of Dallas in May. Reynolds earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Constantin College at UD's spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony.

In addition to the basic and advanced requirements specific to the subject, a Bachelor of Arts in Theology at the University of Dallas also requires two years of fundamental coursework in the humanities, sciences, politics, mathematics and fine arts. Constantin College students must also complete coursework in Ancient Greek, French, German, Italian, Latin or Spanish.

The University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

Submitted by the University of Dallas.