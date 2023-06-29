Sheila Reilly, of Fallbrook, passed away on June 28, 2023. She was born in Chester, England on Oct. 12, 1935. She excelled in tennis and lacrosse while in school. She became a teacher. She taught for the British Army schools in Bermuda and Hong Kong.

She met her husband, Bill, at the Bermuda Bridge Club. Bill died in 2001 after 32 years of marriage. She was an animal over and her hobbies included bridge, sewing, knitting, and quilting. She was a keen fan of tennis and followed the game closely.

Sheila was a devoted wife and mother and was a dedicated homemaker. She excelled at cooking and gardening. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed traveling and dining.

Sheila played competitive duplicate bridge for over 20 years with her partner, Barbara Anderson, achieving the rank of Bronze Life Master.

Sheila is survived by her children, Patricia and John, and step-son Michael. She has two grandchildren, Andrew and Rebecca.

A visitation was held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary on Wednesday, July 5, from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. A reception will follow at Silvergate, 1 p.m .; flowers may be sent there, 420 Elbrook Dr., Fallbrook.

