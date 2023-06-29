Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

McMahon 10th at CIF meet, Warriors 200-yard freestyle relay team 11th

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/28/2023 at 4:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF swim meet was held May 3-6 at Granite Hills High School, and Fallbrook High School sophomore Maile McMahon placed 10th among Division I girls in the diving event.

Although the Fallbrook girls placed 21st among the 24 Division I teams, the Warriors only had three individual swimmers along with three relay teams and McMahon.

“I was encouraged by it,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said of the CIF meet results. “For our performance and what we had, I was pleased.”

Swimmers, including relay teams and divers, qualify for the CIF meet based on times...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023