McMahon 10th at CIF meet, Warriors 200-yard freestyle relay team 11th

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF swim meet was held May 3-6 at Granite Hills High School, and Fallbrook High School sophomore Maile McMahon placed 10th among Division I girls in the diving event.

Although the Fallbrook girls placed 21st among the 24 Division I teams, the Warriors only had three individual swimmers along with three relay teams and McMahon.

“I was encouraged by it,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said of the CIF meet results. “For our performance and what we had, I was pleased.”

Swimmers, including relay teams and divers, qualify for the CIF meet based on times...