Vector control assessment increased
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 9:11am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The county’s vector control assessment will be increased from $8.37 to $9.10 per benefit unit.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who serve as the board of the county's Vector Control District, voted 4-0 June 28 with one vacant seat to raise the assessment. The supervisors’ action also approved the engineer's report. The assessment is in addition to a service charge which remains at $3 for the coastal region and $2.28 for the suburban and rural regions. Both the vector control benefit assessment and the service charge are placed on the landowner...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)