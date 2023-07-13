Vector control assessment increased

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s vector control assessment will be increased from $8.37 to $9.10 per benefit unit.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who serve as the board of the county's Vector Control District, voted 4-0 June 28 with one vacant seat to raise the assessment. The supervisors’ action also approved the engineer's report. The assessment is in addition to a service charge which remains at $3 for the coastal region and $2.28 for the suburban and rural regions. Both the vector control benefit assessment and the service charge are placed on the landowner...