Dominick's Deli celebrates 40 years of family business
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 9:25am
Avalon Hester
Village News Intern
Dominick's Delicatessen celebrated their 40th anniversary Thursday with retro prices, community and two generations behind the counter. The beloved deli came into Fallbrook in 1883 after historic El Niño winds blew them out of Santa Cruz and into Pepper Tree Village on South Mission. Ever since, Dominick's has been a Fallbrook institution, serving up delicious sandwiches, salads and home cooked dinners – all made with traditional Italian recipes.
The sandwich shop has been family owned and operated for three generations – spanning from Dominick Gro...
