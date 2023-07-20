David W. Lynch, 75, of Fallbrook, California passed away May 26, 2023, in Escondido, California.

David was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Hayward and Joyce Lynch. He was the second eldest of five children. He joined the Army at the age of 18 and went through basic training at Fort Ord in Monterey, California. During his four years of service, he was stationed at Fort Gordon in Georgia and overseas in Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

After an honorable discharge at the age of 22, he moved to Santa Barbara, California and married Sharon Lewis in 1979. He lived in 27 cities by the age of 40, but eventually settled with his wife and children and would remain for the next 38 years in his beloved home in Fallbrook, California.

He was incredibly involved in the community serving as President of Pop Warner Youth Football, President of the Fallbrook Wrestling Club and served in numerous capacities in the Fallbrook 4-H Club for many years. More recently, he helped to maintain and beautify the Friendly Village as a member of the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.

He is survived by his children, Allison, Sean and Connor Lynch and four adoring grandchildren, Gavan, Aiden, Harper and Penelope.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 29 in Fallbrook at 127 West Social House from 3 to 6 p.m.