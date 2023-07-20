Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality cardiovascular care

The American Heart Association presents the Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline awards for proven dedication to best practices and life-saving care

The dedicated healthcare workers at Temecula Valley Hospital celebrate the Gold and Gold Plus achievement awards bestowed by the American Heart Association. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA - Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), part of Southwest Healthcare, has received three achievement awards bestowed by the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack or stroke, which are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectiv...