Christmas in July to raise support for homeless veterans

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:45pm



FALLBROOK – The community is invited to Christmas in July to help homeless veterans, Sunday, July 30, from noon to 5 p.m., at Mountain Mikes Pizza, 1125 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. Guests can meet Santa, take pictures and purchase special toys, along with face painting, twist balloons and cotton candy from 3-5 p.m. All proceeds benefit veterans in need. The event is presented by Health and Wealth Angels.

To donate directly, use http://paypal.me/santaskids. To learn more, contact Paul Schumann at 760-726-4228 or find “Fallbrook’s Jewish Santa” on Facebook.

Submitted by Paul Schumann.

 

