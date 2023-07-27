Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Gopher snake who ate rubber 'dummy egg' returns to wild

Injured snake spent 35 days at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for care

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:46pm

X-ray of the Gopher snake that ate a rubber dummy egg. The snake has been released back into the wild by the San Diego Humane Society after recovering at the Ramona Wildlife Center. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo.

RAMONA - A Gopher snake who swallowed a fake chicken egg is back in the wild after being rehabilitated at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center. The snake was released near the location where they had been found Thursday, July 20 by Project Wildlife's Rehab Specialist team.

The Gopher snake was brought in by a local farmer June 16 after swallowing the farmer's "dummy" chicken egg, which is made out of a plastic polymer product. Farmers often use dummy eggs to get their chickens to lay eggs, and snakes sometimes mistake them for real eggs. The finder said he would discontinue us...



