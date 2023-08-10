Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FWC is recruiting new members with Soda Shoppe soiree

 
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:53pm



FALLBROOK – This month the Fallbrook Woman’s Club (FWC) has its annual recruitment event. This event is to introduce potential new members to what the Fallbrook Woman’s Club is all about.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. the ladies invite those interested in the FWC to join them in the Carriage House for a Soda Shoppe soiree. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to R.S.V.P. by Monday, Aug. 14 to [email protected]. Just for fun, they can wear their favorite 1960’s fashion. Go-Go boots, headbands and fringe are optional.

They can come see how members work together to support the Fallbrook community, make new friends, learn new skills, and have lots of fun.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.

 

