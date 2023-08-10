Hidden home dangers you should never ignore

Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo

Special to the Village News

Hidden home dangers can be lurking in various areas of your house, and it’s essential not to ignore them as they can pose serious risks to your health and safety. Keep your eye on these hidden home dangers that you should never overlook:

Hidden Home Danger: Carbon Monoxide

This odorless and colorless gas can leak from faulty gas appliances, heating systems or blocked vents.

How to fix it: Install carbon monoxide detectors and have your heating systems checked regularly to prevent exposure.

Hidden Home Danger: Mold and Mildew

Moistur...