Kool and the Gang concert at Pala reminder of band's jazz/R&B origins

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Kool and the Gang received a reputation as a premier pop band when their songs “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot,” “Celebration,” “Get Down On It” and “Joanna” all reached the Top 10 on the American pop charts. The band’s concert Friday, July 28, at Pala Casino’s Palomar Starlight Theater was a reminder that Kool and the Gang had a history of jazz and rhythm and blues before the group’s pop hits.

“We’re doing everything tonight,” lead vocalist Sha Sha Jones said. “We’re going to take our time and get around to all those songs t...