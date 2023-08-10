Theater Talk

Che and Evita from "Evita," which The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town San Diego will bring to the stage until Sept. 24, dance together on stage. Village News/Courtesy photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The mischievous "Beetlejuice" is popping into Broadway San Diego, Aug. 15-20, at the San Diego Civic Theatre downtown at 3651 Fourth St., in San Diego. Don't forget to get prepaid parking at the Wells Fargo Bank building when buying show tickets at http://www.broadwaysd.com.

The California Center for the Arts will present "Center Cabaret: The Music of Queen" for two nights Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20. Later in the month, catch the tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. Sept. 24 features Clint Black. Check out the entire ve...