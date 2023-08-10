FRHS awards grants to promote healthy lifestyles
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:14pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District announced that it has awarded over half a million dollars in community health contract grants to nonprofits dedicated to improving the wellbeing of the residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities.
These grants were carefully selected to support local initiatives that make a significant impact on the health and welfare of the community. The funding aims to promote healthy lifestyles and address the various health challenges faced by the residents.
"We are proud to provide financial support to these outstanding org...
