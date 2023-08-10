FRHS awards grants to promote healthy lifestyles

Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director Shae Gawlak, center, receives $75,000 in awarded grants from the Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors, from left, Mike Stanicek, Bill Leach, Gawlak, Jennifer Jeffries, Barbara Mroz, and Terry Brown. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District announced that it has awarded over half a million dollars in community health contract grants to nonprofits dedicated to improving the wellbeing of the residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities.

These grants were carefully selected to support local initiatives that make a significant impact on the health and welfare of the community. The funding aims to promote healthy lifestyles and address the various health challenges faced by the residents.

"We are proud to provide financial support to these outstanding org...