Foundation for Senior Care appoints McHale to Board of Directors

New board member brings strategic and development expertise in senior-care and nonprofits

 
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 6:26pm

Michael McHale is the new member of the The Foundation for Senior Care Board of Directors. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care announced the appointment of Michael McHale as the newest member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

McHale brings to the table more than 23 years of service in the older adult care, long-term care and hospice industries, as well as extensive experience working with large and small nonprofit groups. With expertise in executive leadership, development and management of senior-focused endeavors, McHale is currently the president and CEO of St. Paul's Senior Services – San Diego's largest nonprofit senior care organization.

