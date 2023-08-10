Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FPUD extends federal advocacy services contract

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/9/2023 at 5:59pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District has a contract with Howells Government Relations to provide federal advocacy support services, and a July 24 FPUD board action renewed that contract.

The 5-0 vote authorized the extension of the contract for an additional year. FPUD will pay Howells Government Relations, which is based in Maryland and has an office in Murrieta, $90,000 for the 2023-24 term.

The original contract was approved at the June 2022 FPUD board meeting. “This is a request just to extend that contract,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

A...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023