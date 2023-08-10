FPUD extends federal advocacy services contract
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District has a contract with Howells Government Relations to provide federal advocacy support services, and a July 24 FPUD board action renewed that contract.
The 5-0 vote authorized the extension of the contract for an additional year. FPUD will pay Howells Government Relations, which is based in Maryland and has an office in Murrieta, $90,000 for the 2023-24 term.
The original contract was approved at the June 2022 FPUD board meeting. “This is a request just to extend that contract,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.
