Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By Hannah Hanford 

Panhandlers are back in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/17/2023 at 7:38am

Courtesy image

Panhandlers are seen in Fallbrook multiple days this week. Two men were seen on Mission & Ammunition holding signs. One of the men was seen holding the same sign with the same details seen on the past signs that was seen in the beginning of this year. For example, this included the same diagnose and Cashapp. The Sheriff's Department has encouraged people to call when they see panhandlers especially if they are in the roadway.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023