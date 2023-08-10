Panhandlers are back in Fallbrook
Last updated 8/17/2023 at 7:38am
Panhandlers are seen in Fallbrook multiple days this week. Two men were seen on Mission & Ammunition holding signs. One of the men was seen holding the same sign with the same details seen on the past signs that was seen in the beginning of this year. For example, this included the same diagnose and Cashapp. The Sheriff's Department has encouraged people to call when they see panhandlers especially if they are in the roadway....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)