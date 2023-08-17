New car wash challenges Fallbrook's Design Guidelines

The original rendering of the new car wash on South Mission, replaces the building that used to be El Jardin Mexican restaurant.

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

A new car wash is being proposed on South Mission, replacing the building that was previously the El Jardin Mexican restaurant. The carwash is coming to Fallbrook with plans for a tall, glass front, with a brightly lit, electric blue and yellow trimmed exterior.

Fallbrook Community Planning Group member Jeniene Domercq compared the proposed car wash to one you'd see in Oceanside, "I just don't see how it fits in our community. It's huge and out of place."

The project was rejected outright under Fallbrook's Design Guidelines. In the words of Eileen Delaney...