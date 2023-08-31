GoFundMe Set Up for Help From Past House Fire In Fallbrook

On Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 324 Shady Glen Dr in Fallbrook, there was a house fire. Two days ago from today, a GoFundMe page was created by a neighbor of Luis and his wife Vicky, who lost their home due to the fire. The neighbor, Enrique Vargas, has set up a GoFundMe for individuals so that they can donate to support them. He stated on the GoFundMe page, "Every dollar raised will go to support them in their struggle to put their life back together. Please consider helping them in any way you are able to and please keep them in prayer. Thank you!" Individuals can donate by going to the...