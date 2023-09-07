Prepare your pet for disaster with these life saving tips

Being prepared to evacuate pets during an emergency includes all of one's animals like chickens and roosters. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

Stacey Zeitlin

San Diego Humane Society

With all that San Diego has to offer, it's easy to forget that a natural disaster could strike at a moment's notice. Events like earthquakes or wildfires are real threats to the Southern California region, but many residents have yet to prepare for the unthinkable. In honor of National Preparedness Month, San Diego Humane Society encouraged the community to take steps to keep themselves and their animals safe during an emergency.

When natural disasters strike, pets are at risk of being left behind due to lack of proper planning. By making an emerg...