Supervisors approve Campus Park West property exchange, EIR addendum

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The planned Campus Park West development will include the realignment of Pankey Road and Shearer Crossing, and an Aug. 30 San Diego County Board of Supervisors action approved a real property exchange to allow for that realignment.

A 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, approved the real property exchange and also approved an addendum to the project’s Environmental Impact Report. Pankey Road and Shearer Crossing will be widened as well as realigned, and the current T intersection will become a four-way signalized intersection.

In June 2014, the county supervi...