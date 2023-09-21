Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Annual Charity Golf Tournament

 
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:54pm

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce encourages golfers to sign up for their Annual Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Sept 26. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - Calling all golfers! The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is inviting golfers to register for the Fallbrook Chamber's Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Vista Valley Country Club, scheduled for Friday, Sept 29. All the fun starts bright and early with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 am. Tournament play is enhanced by a grab and go breakfast, Bang the Gong contest, a Helicopter Ball Drop, an opportunity drawing, contests on the course, golf awards and so much more!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Out of the Ashes Fund, which provides monetary relief for many affected by wildfires and other disasters. The Bang the Gong Contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to provide additional funds to the charity. Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play.

To learn more about the tournament, make a donation or sign up to play, please contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at 760-728-5845 or visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

