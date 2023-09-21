Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Climate effect on coral reef ecosystems

 
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:32pm

The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Orion McCarthy at the Sept. 26 meeting on Zoom, covering the topic of climate effect on coral reef ecosystems. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present Orion McCarthy in a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Originally from Maryland, fifth-year PhD student Orion McCarthy is studying marine biology with a focus on coral reef ecology at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. His research has taken him to beautiful destinations to learn about changes in these critical ecosystems with changes in climate.

McCarthy studies how coral reefs in Maui are changing over time in response to climate change. Prior to graduate school at Scripps, he studied at the Uni...



