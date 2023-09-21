Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Quilt guild holds workshop on new pattern

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:24pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Jeff Warner gives the quilt guild's September program on "The Shape of Bargello."

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild had the pleasure of having Jeff Warner as their September speaker. Warner shared his exciting trunk show called "The Shape of Bargello." Members then had the opportunity to participate in Saturday's workshop creating the "Kaleidoscope Snowflake."

Guild meetings are held the first Thursday of the month at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The Oct. 5 meeting will begin with the program at 1 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023