Quilt guild holds workshop on new pattern

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild had the pleasure of having Jeff Warner as their September speaker. Warner shared his exciting trunk show called "The Shape of Bargello." Members then had the opportunity to participate in Saturday's workshop creating the "Kaleidoscope Snowflake."

Guild meetings are held the first Thursday of the month at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The Oct. 5 meeting will begin with the program at 1 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.

