Santa Barbara Trio to perform unique concert in Fallbrook
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:26pm
FALLBROOK - The Santa Barbara Trio will make its debut appearance in Fallbrook on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Theater. Presented by Fallbrook Music Society, the trio will offer the audience an engaging program with works ranging from classical composers such as Tchaikovsky to an adaptation of Lord of the Rings for trio.
Santa Barbara Trio was created by internationally recognized pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi. No stranger to the Fallbrook stage, Giacopuzzi has performed in previous dual piano concertos as Solo Due with famed pianist Konstantin Soukovetski. The Santa Barbara Trio brings a hi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)