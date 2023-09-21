Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Santa Barbara Trio to perform unique concert in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:26pm

The dynamic Santa Barbara Trio (piano, violin and cello) takes center stage for Fallbrook Music Society's concert Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Theater. The concert is free admission and all attendees are invited to a post-concert "Meet the Musicians" Q&A. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - The Santa Barbara Trio will make its debut appearance in Fallbrook on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Theater. Presented by Fallbrook Music Society, the trio will offer the audience an engaging program with works ranging from classical composers such as Tchaikovsky to an adaptation of Lord of the Rings for trio.

Santa Barbara Trio was created by internationally recognized pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi. No stranger to the Fallbrook stage, Giacopuzzi has performed in previous dual piano concertos as Solo Due with famed pianist Konstantin Soukovetski. The Santa Barbara Trio brings a hi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023