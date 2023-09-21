Santa Barbara Trio to perform unique concert in Fallbrook

The dynamic Santa Barbara Trio (piano, violin and cello) takes center stage for Fallbrook Music Society's concert Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Theater. The concert is free admission and all attendees are invited to a post-concert "Meet the Musicians" Q&A. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - The Santa Barbara Trio will make its debut appearance in Fallbrook on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Theater. Presented by Fallbrook Music Society, the trio will offer the audience an engaging program with works ranging from classical composers such as Tchaikovsky to an adaptation of Lord of the Rings for trio.

Santa Barbara Trio was created by internationally recognized pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi. No stranger to the Fallbrook stage, Giacopuzzi has performed in previous dual piano concertos as Solo Due with famed pianist Konstantin Soukovetski. The Santa Barbara Trio brings a hi...