Trumpet player to give concert at Fallbrook Library

San Diego resident Elizabeth Howard will play the trumpet in the free Freaney and Friends concert at the library Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free September concert will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library and will feature musician Elizabeth Howard.

Howard is a native of San Diego. She holds a Bachelor of Music from Boston University and a Master of Music from Yale University, both for trumpet performance.

She has performed with the San Diego Symphony, Orchestra Nova, and at the Old Globe. Outside the classical music scene, she is active in several salsa bands, and helps direct Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, an all-female salsa band. She is a music instru...