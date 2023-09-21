Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Trumpet player to give concert at Fallbrook Library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:27pm

San Diego resident Elizabeth Howard will play the trumpet in the free Freaney and Friends concert at the library Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free September concert will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library and will feature musician Elizabeth Howard.

Howard is a native of San Diego. She holds a Bachelor of Music from Boston University and a Master of Music from Yale University, both for trumpet performance.

She has performed with the San Diego Symphony, Orchestra Nova, and at the Old Globe. Outside the classical music scene, she is active in several salsa bands, and helps direct Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, an all-female salsa band. She is a music instru...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023