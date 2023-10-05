BUSD approves sale or donation of surplus textbooks
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:57pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Bonsall Unified School District will be selling or donating 975 copies of three textbooks that are now considered obsolete.
The BUSD board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 20, included a 5-0 vote to declare the textbooks along with teacher kits obsolete and approve their sale or donation. All three textbooks had been used for middle school social studies classes.
“We have books that are well over a decade and a half old,” BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.
More modern textbooks are now in use. “When you order new ones, it doesn’t make a whol...
