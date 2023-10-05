Lunch & Learn event empowers seniors with new ways to employ financial assets

FALLBROOK –Silvergate Fallbrook hosted a highly informative and engaging "Financial Planning Lunch & Learn" on Tuesday, Sept. 19, featuring a local certified financial analyst, Brad Tedrick, and the owner of the retirement community, Greg Petree, whose community has been serving seniors in Fallbrook for nearly 35 years.

The event offered a lively discussion and sound advice for seniors wondering about how to best use their retirement funds to take advantage of a vibrant retirement community lifestyle. The program highlighted the importance of key investment strategies when planning f...