Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort opens 30 new level 2 EV charging stations

Free to use for all casino guests

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:47pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has opened 30 Level 2 EV charging stalls in its hotel parking garage, which are open to use for all Pala guests.

The new charging stations are the first part of a multi-phase installation of EV chargers. Pala expects to have 115 total charging stalls open by the middle of 2024, which will include Level 2 and Level 3 chargers, which will be located throughout the property, including the Casino parking garage, the Pala Mini Mart, and other key locations.

“Pala Casino is happy to provide this new amenity,” said Coley McAvoy, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort�...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023