Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort opens 30 new level 2 EV charging stations

Free to use for all casino guests

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has opened 30 Level 2 EV charging stalls in its hotel parking garage, which are open to use for all Pala guests.

The new charging stations are the first part of a multi-phase installation of EV chargers. Pala expects to have 115 total charging stalls open by the middle of 2024, which will include Level 2 and Level 3 chargers, which will be located throughout the property, including the Casino parking garage, the Pala Mini Mart, and other key locations.

