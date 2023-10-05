Scarecrow car leads scarecrows to Fallbrook

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club members, from left, Debbie Meadows, Glenn Wior, Susie Shea, Terry Decker and Elaine Pedigo admire their straw-car creativity placed on the Mission Road field where all the 'Silent People' are posted.

FALLBROOK – "Here is what happens when two Fallbrook Clubs come together with two community minded businesses to bring an idea to reality....A Scarecrow Car! The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club was asked to build a car to lead people to the Fallbrook Village and Scarecrow exhibits by the Scarecrow Crew. Set around the 'Silent People' on Mission Road they were given a picture for inspiration," said Kathy Hesser, car club president.

With this inspiration from the ScareCREW, Scrappy's Tire, Hawthorne Country Store and Dollar Tree, the scarecrow car was built. This display along with several othe...