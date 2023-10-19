Fallbrook Harvest Faire happens Oct. 22

Anyone wanting to enter a pie in the bake off needs to register by noon on Friday, Oct. 20 at the chamber office 111 S. Main Ave. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Just about everything is in place for the annual Harvest Faire, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Avenue in historic downtown Fallbrook.

Put on by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the faire will feature local handmade crafts, as well as a beer and wine garden, pony rides, pie baking contest, pumpkin and costume contests, live music, local foods and treats, fall-themed treats, nonprofits with crafts for kids and a pumpkin patch.

Also on display will be an abundance of locally handcrafted scarecrows, as part of the October Scarecrow Days in Fallbrook. Several unique shops will also be open along Main Avenue.

Other additions to this event are tractors, vintage trucks, vintage cars and military vehicles. This community event is fun for the whole family and offers the charm of small-town America.

For more information on this or any other event, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the Events tab or call the chamber office at 760-728-5845.

All are invited to visit Fallbrook and enjoy the fun, interactive and memorable festivities of this autumn-themed event.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.