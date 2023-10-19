Last tri-tip dinner will be served this Friday

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA students will host their final Tri-Tip BBQ dinner of the football season this Friday, Oct. 20. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field.

Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15. Call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up.

This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All residents are encouraged to come and support this nationally recognized FFA and cheer for the local football team.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.