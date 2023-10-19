Soroptimist Club to hold Meet & Greet

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista & North County Inland is holding a Meet & Greet Oct. 26, from 6–8 p.m. at Cocina del Charro, 1020 West San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos. Complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided to guests.

Attendees will learn about Soroptimist "Dream Programs" that help women and girls through education. Register at https://bit.ly/3sU1FhN or email [email protected].

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement that advocates for human rights and gender equality. Their volunteer efforts include ensuring that women and girls are heard at seven UN Centers. Visit SoroptimistVista.org for more information.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista & North County Inland.