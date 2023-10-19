Cal Fire urges caution this Fire Prevention Week, reminding Californians that cooking safety starts with them

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: “Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

The campaign provides an opportunity to educate everyone about the simple but important actions individuals can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking. According to the NFPA, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.

“Cal Fire encourages all Californians to embrace...