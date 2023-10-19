El Niño lifts hopes for more water, stirs fears of flooding

The water level of Lake Oroville, shown on July 3, rose more than 240 feet as a result of 2023 storms. Officials say a continuing El Niño pattern could mean more wet weather over the next year.Village News/California Department of Water Resources photo

Peter Hecht

Special to the Village News

California reservoirs are brimming at historic levels after a water year described as akin to a "miracle."

Lake Shasta, the largest reservoir in the federal Central Valley Project that provides water to over 3 million acres of farmland, stood last week at 131% of its historic average water level. Lake Oroville, the cornerstone of the State Water Project that supplies water to 27 million people, stood at 136% of its historic average after its water level rose by more than 240 feet.

The dramatic increases in surface-water supplies are the result of an...