Wild Wonders celebrates the second anniversary of a special friendship

Tavi, left, and Yara, were introduced to each other when they were very young.

BONSALL – During October, Tavi, Wild Wonders' youngest cheetah, and Yara, his yellow lab companion, will celebrate their second anniversary together. These two have been best buds since they were introduced two years ago.

Tavi had a rough start in life. He was an only cub, and frequently mother cheetahs will either abandon solo cubs or stop lactating. Because of Wild Wonders' long history of experience with cheetahs, Wild Wonders was selected to be his forever home.

Yara was chosen as a companion for Tavi to help him learn to be brave. Having a dog as a playmate would give him confidence,...