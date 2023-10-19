Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Social Security announces 3.2% benefit increase for 2024

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 6:50pm



WASHINGTON – Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for more than 71 million Americans will increase 3.2% in 2024, the Social Security Administration announced Oct. 12. On average, Social Security retirement benefits will increase by more than $50 per month starting in January.

More than 66 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) beginning in January 2024. Increased payments to approximately 7.5 million people receiving SSI will begin on Dec. 29, 2023. (Note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefit...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023