Celebrate Howl-O-Ween with a deal on your new dog companion

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

It’s no trick! Take advantage of an October treat during National Dog Adoption Month. The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is waiving dog adoption fees throughout October to help find loving homes for dogs who have been in the shelter for more than 14 days.

Shelters in the county are nearly full of animals, especially dogs who have been waiting for their new families for a long time.

All animals adopted from county shelters will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year license for dogs in...