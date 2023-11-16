Turkey Trot to include games along the way

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Rotary Club’s annual Thanksgiving fundraiser is now the Family Fun Run and Games Turkey Trot which will be held at a new location, La Paloma Elementary School and Fallbrook Community Center, Thursday, Nov. 23. Day of event registration begins at 7 a.m.

The event will be a 1-mile run, walk or stroll with fun games along the way – throw a basketball in the hoop, hit a volleyball over the net, hula hoop for a minute, dribble a ball around cones, play on the play structure, hold a wall squat and jumping jacks.

Furry friends are welcome but must be on a leash. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Thanksgiving Day outfit. There will be prizes for the best dressed.

The Annual Fallbrook Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot raises money for the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation as well as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and the Fallbrook community.

For more information, call 760-468-1721 leave a message and they will call back.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club