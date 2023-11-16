Severe Canine Respiratory Disease at San Diego Humane Society

Dog owner surrender services on hold through Dec. 1 and adopters or fosters needed for at least 100 dogs

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society is temporarily pausing owner surrenders of dogs, except in emergencies that threaten the health of the pet, due to occurrences of a respiratory disease called Streptococcus Equi subspecies Zooepidemicus (also known as Strep zoo) and a bacterial infection called Mycoplasma. The two in combination have led to more severe disease than what the shelter might see with just one of these pathogens.

Because the shelter is already operating over capacity, and to prevent the spread of disease, the organization is:

* Limiting its dog intake to stray animal...