Supervisors ratify donations to Wilderness Gardens and Live Oak Park
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:40pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
During the period from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, the San Diego County Parks Society made donations totaling $47,492.17 to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Because the society made total donations of over $5,000 to the county during the six-month period, the donations needed to be ratified by a San Diego County Board of Supervisors action.
The supervisors’ 3-0 vote Wednesday, Oct. 25, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent and one vacant seat, approved the donations. The total amount includes $703.53 for Wilderness Gardens Preserve in Pa...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)