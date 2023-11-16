Supervisors ratify donations to Wilderness Gardens and Live Oak Park

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the period from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, the San Diego County Parks Society made donations totaling $47,492.17 to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Because the society made total donations of over $5,000 to the county during the six-month period, the donations needed to be ratified by a San Diego County Board of Supervisors action.

The supervisors’ 3-0 vote Wednesday, Oct. 25, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent and one vacant seat, approved the donations. The total amount includes $703.53 for Wilderness Gardens Preserve in Pa...