Support group to hear about an astronaut with Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join their monthly support group meeting Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon. They will meet the third Friday of the month due to the Thanksgiving holiday during their regularly scheduled week.

The meeting is held at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road. The program will be a showing of the video "The Astronaut's Secret" about NASA astronaut Rich Clifford.

The topic is "Live Your Best Life – Parkinson's Doesn't Define Me."