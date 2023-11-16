Temecula Valley Hospital earns 11th 'A' Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for Fall 2023 is a national recognition for patient safety

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

"We are honored to be recognized for the 11th time with an 'A' grade by The Leapfrog Group, as one of the safest hospitals in the Unite...