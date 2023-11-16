What is the Bonsall Education Foundation?

BONSALL – On the first Thursday of every month, a group of tireless community volunteers gather at the Bonsall Community Center. They follow Robert's Rules of Order, they have elected officers, and meeting agendas. To an observer, it is very official, organized, and serious. The group, the Bonsall Education Foundation, is made up of parents of Bonsall Unified School District students and community members.

Though the leadership and active members have changed over the years, a singular dedication has remained. BEF has been committed to supporting the needs of students and educators in ext...