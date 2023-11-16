The placement of our flag matters

Shamefully displayed on the front page of the current issue of The Village News, over the words ‘Veteran’s Day’, is old glory, the red, white and blue, stars & bars, stars & stripes, star spangled banner, the American flag... the flag of the United States of America!

This improper and disrespectful display is a direct insult and slap in the face to every American, especially our Active Duty Military and Veterans, along with their families.

How was this disgraceful display of the world renowned symbol of Freedom & Liberty able to pass (no doubt) multiple proofs and editor reviews?

We suggest flag etiquette school for the entire staff or maybe choosing another country in which to reside would be their preference.

Our expectation for the front page of your next issue is a proper display of our flag accompanied by a heartfelt apology to all Americans, especially our local Military Community.

Long may she wave,

The Cossart Family