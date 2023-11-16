Why I will not support Trump:

He had an affair with a porn star. Then paid her off to keep it secret. Looking to the heavens, he told reporters, “I am the chosen one.” At Charlottesville, he would not condemn a White Supremacist. He had lunch at Mar-a-Lago with a White Nationalist and an antisemitic. He himself has made antisemitic comments.

Only president to be impeached twice. Encourage an insurrection. His rhetoric encourages violence. Does not take responsibility for his behavior or actions. (It’s always someone else’s fault.) Found liable for fraud. Does not have respect for the judicial system. Talks of retaliation to those who do not support him. Acts like he and his family are above the law. He is a habitual liar. He is self-centered, narcissist, and demands loyalty only to him.

Trump has four federal indictments with a total of 91 charges. Of course, he claims it is a “witch hunt’ to keep him from running for president. Brags he is worth billions yet asks for donations to pay his legal bills. Appointed family members and friends to White House positions and his cabinet, this being a conflict of interest.

For example: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner worked in the White House along with Giuliani’s son and Barr’s son-in-law. Barr’s oldest daughter worked in the Treasury Department. Eric and Donald Trump Jr. continued conducting international business on behalf of the Trump Organization. Ivanka Trump accepted Chinese trademarks related to her fashion business. The Saudi grants in question went to a World Bank fund she helped inspire, not to her.

Will not accept losing the presidential election and did not honor a peaceful transfer of power. Lastly, Trump talks how much he loves the military and the United States of America. He attacked John McCain saying “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” I guess he does not think much of the 130,000-service personal who were captured and spent time in a POW camp.

I do believe both parties are not putting their best people up front. I am not so fond of the Democrats’ choice. However, between Trump and Biden, I would give my support to Biden. Lastly, both are getting too old to be president. We need younger blood and fresh ideas.

G. Rodriguez